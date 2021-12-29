Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $496,984.48 and $48.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.59 or 0.07870538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,435.94 or 1.00292026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051149 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.