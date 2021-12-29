Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on COLL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

