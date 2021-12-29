Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Novare Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.0% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 148,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,431,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

