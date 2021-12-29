Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

