Comet Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Comet has a total market capitalization of $8,926.43 and $9.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Comet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Comet has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet Coin Profile

Comet (CRYPTO:CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com . Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Comet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

