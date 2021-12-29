Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

CRZBY opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

