Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,722. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

