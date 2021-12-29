Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,073,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

