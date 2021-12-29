Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 114,621 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,621 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,162,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 324,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,079,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,097 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ORCC opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

