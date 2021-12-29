Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,088 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,675,520. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

