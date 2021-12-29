Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.818 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

