Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

