Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A CareDx -6.54% -4.24% -3.55%

This table compares Sera Prognostics and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareDx $192.19 million 12.16 -$18.71 million ($0.35) -126.43

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sera Prognostics and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 CareDx 0 1 4 1 3.00

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.73%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $97.60, indicating a potential upside of 120.56%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than CareDx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of CareDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats CareDx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

