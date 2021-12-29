COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71. 3,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 498,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $910.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.