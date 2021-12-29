ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $82,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,469 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

