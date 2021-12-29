Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by 51.1% over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

