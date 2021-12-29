CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Down 17.2% This Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $400,267.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00090382 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.