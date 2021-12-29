Contrasting Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) & The Competition

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Elmira Savings Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elmira Savings Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Elmira Savings Bank Competitors 2153 8975 7269 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Elmira Savings Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elmira Savings Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $29.70 million $4.16 million 14.82 Elmira Savings Bank Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.34

Elmira Savings Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 18.91% N/A N/A Elmira Savings Bank Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Summary

Elmira Savings Bank rivals beat Elmira Savings Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

