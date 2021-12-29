Contrasting HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HRsoft has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HRsoft and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 218.35%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than HRsoft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HRsoft and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.83 -$8.70 million $0.10 44.50

HRsoft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats HRsoft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HRsoft

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

