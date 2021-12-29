Contrasting Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and The Competition

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors 174 956 1659 40 2.55

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million -$5.03 million -1.17 Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors $2.42 billion -$116.52 million 34.24

Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -41.97% -438.97% -119.81% Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors -1,876.20% -85.22% -15.23%

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies competitors beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

