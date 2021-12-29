Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,165 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,818 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.