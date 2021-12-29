Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of 3D Systems worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,978 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 67,062 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

