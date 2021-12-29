Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $86,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $359.03 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

