Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $854,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of JCI opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

