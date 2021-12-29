Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $626,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

