Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,648,000 after acquiring an additional 670,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 269,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,010,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

