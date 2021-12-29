Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

