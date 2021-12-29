CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post sales of $481.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.70 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $473.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

CXW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 715,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 136.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 271,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 303.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $108,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.