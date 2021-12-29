Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lowered by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

