Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Shares Up 0.3%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 16,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 147,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

