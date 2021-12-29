Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

COST stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $569.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

