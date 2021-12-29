Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BASE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

BASE opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.