Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 1,296 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42.

COUP stock opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

