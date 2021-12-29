Creditcoin Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $10.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,156.18 or 1.00512119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00032484 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.40 or 0.01278209 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003773 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

