Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

SQ opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 152.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.