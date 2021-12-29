Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 153,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,846. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

