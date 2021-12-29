Critical Comparison: Lizhi (LIZI) & Its Rivals

Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lizhi to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lizhi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $230.33 million -$12.60 million -3.84 Lizhi Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.47

Lizhi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lizhi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lizhi Competitors 962 3975 8318 272 2.58

Lizhi currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 391.33%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19% Lizhi Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lizhi rivals beat Lizhi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

