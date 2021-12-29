Critical Contrast: LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) vs. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get LiveOne alerts:

This table compares LiveOne and Brinker International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 1.71 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -2.24 Brinker International $3.34 billion 0.51 $131.60 million $2.85 13.03

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveOne and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 0 6 13 0 2.68

Brinker International has a consensus price target of $60.05, indicating a potential upside of 61.69%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than LiveOne.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% Brinker International 3.86% -40.62% 6.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brinker International beats LiveOne on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.