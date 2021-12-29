Critical Review: Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) versus Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 50.24% -273.11% 37.90% Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $83.35 million 4.00 $41.15 million $1.73 8.29 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Green Plains Partners and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50 Origin Materials 0 3 1 0 2.25

Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Green Plains Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Origin Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

