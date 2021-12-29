Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) were down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 143,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 562,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.62.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.