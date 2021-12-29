CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $207.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.46 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

