CryptoBlades Price Tops $9.58 on Major Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $7.84 million and $566,390.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00020412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.27 or 0.07922201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,860.59 or 0.99868654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051967 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,081 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.