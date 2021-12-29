CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.46

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 211220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

