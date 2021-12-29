Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,752.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,743.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,758.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

