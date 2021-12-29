Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 12,239 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

