Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,305 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

