Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.18

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.18 and last traded at $137.02, with a volume of 1968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

