Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. TechTarget makes up approximately 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.13% of TechTarget worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechTarget by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. 81,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

