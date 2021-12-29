D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

DHI opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

