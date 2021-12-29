D. Scott Neal Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

IVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.83. 86,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

